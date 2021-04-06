                 

Book up quickly for the fun foundation work

There is still time to sign up for the free BBE Brass Foundations workshop — but be quick...

Foundations
  The free workshop takes place on Wednesday 7th April

Tuesday, 06 April 2021

        

BBE Brass Foundations first ever workshop day free for everyone via live-stream
Beginner and junior players can join the Brass Band England 'Brass Foundations' team for a free fun-filled workshop day on Wednesday 7th April.

Fun Foundations

'Fun Foundations' is BBE's free educational offering for the Easter holidays and will be available to participate in for via live-steam.

The day will be split into a morning and afternoon session and focused on enthusiastic beginner and junior players. It will be streamed live via YouTube, although prior registration will be required in order to take part.

Sheet music will be provided to players who pre-register for the day, but there will also be lots of music making without needing dots on the page.

Schedule:

10.00am â€” 12:00 noon: If you're a beginner, or within your first couple of years of playing â€” BOOK HERE

Fun Foundations: Live-Streamed Workshop Day (AM session) | Brass Bands England (bbe.org.uk)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=146&reset=1

1.00pm â€” 3:00pm: If you've been playing for a couple of years or more, and would like more of a challenge â€” BOOK HERE

Fun Foundations: Live-Streamed Workshop Day (PM session) | Brass Bands England (bbe.org.uk)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=145&reset=1

Great tunes

Alongside musical activities and play-along opportunities, a brand new arrangement of the popular sea shanty 'The Wellerman' has been commissioned by Matt Kingston of Big Shiny Brass for the morning session, with a number of popular works by Alan Fernie taking the focus in the afternoon session.

Attendees are welcome to come to one or both of the sessions.

If you're not sure which would be best for you, you can contact BBE at events@bbe.org.ukEaster fun

Speaking about the initiative to 4BR, Sarah Baumann Education & Development Manager at BBE said: "We're delighted to be providing this free-to-access opportunity for young or beginner players to pick up their instruments and have some fun over the Easter break."

The workshop follows on from recent virtual training and networking opportunities that BBE has run for youth band leaders and music educators.

In advance of the workshop day, Matt Kingston will be appearing as a guest on BBE's weekly 'Bring Back the Brass' show on Monday 5th April.

More information

Bring Back the Brass is a new Facebook Live interview series delivered by Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations team.

Every Monday at 6.30pm they'll be interviewing an influential figure in the world of brass, and streaming live via the Brass Bands England Facebook page.

For more information go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/14012021-1417/our-five-new-youth-development-brass-specialists

        

