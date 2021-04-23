                 

BRITS to test the way towards audience safety

The high profile awards ceremony is being used as part of the Government's pilot test scheme to gain evidence towards a return to live events.

Audience
  The event is being used to gather further evidence for a possible return to full audiences

Friday, 23 April 2021

        

This year's BRIT Awards is set to welcome an audience of 4,000 people to the O2 Arena next month, as part of the UK Government's pilots tests for major live music events.

Step

It will mark a significant step towards the gathering of evidence and information that will hopefully lead to further events being held in Covid-19 safety.

Attendees will not need to socially distance or wear face coverings while inside the venue.

However, the 4,000 audience members will have to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19 before they arrive and take a test after the event to provide details for Test & Trace to build up evidence on the safety of indoor venues.

Evidence

The evidence gathered at the event will build on the work currently being undertaken at the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, and a forthcoming outdoor concert in Liverpool's Sefton Park.

Speaking about the news, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, stated: "The BRITs are always a big night in the music calendar.

They will reunite live audiences with the best of British talent for the first time in a year, while providing a vital opportunity to see how we can get large crowds back safely as soon as possible."

        

