Report & Results: 2021 Fife Brass Band Festival

Whitburn Band secured yet more virtual silverware to put into its trophy cabinet by claiming victory in the on-line Fife Brass Band Festival on the weekend.

Sparkling

They added to their recent victory at the Cory online Championships with a slickly edited set that made an immediate impact with the iconic Sousa march 'Semper Fidelis', before trombone soloist Paul Kiernan gave a languidly virtuosic rendition of 'Annie Laurie'.

They closed with an equally sparkling 'Nightingale Dances' to secure the honours and the first prize sponsored by Band Supplies, with a spokesperson telling 4BR: "We are delighted to have won the online Fife Brass Band Festival and our congratulations go to all the bands and the organisers for giving everyone a platform to perform".

Whitburn will now be preparing to host their own on-line festival with 37 bands taking part in their event on the weekend of 25th-27th June.

Most entertaining

Runner-up was Unison Kinneil, with their 'Most Entertaining Band' set that opened with the bold sounds of 'The Cossack' march followed by 'Amazing Grace' arranged by William Himes.

They closed with the Latin fever and swagger of 'La Suerte de Los Tontos', which according to adjudicator Alan Fernie "was better than the way Cory play it!"

'Great Showmen, Great Soloists, Great Storytellers' was the musical theme of third placed Kingdom Brass — opening with the circus march 'Belford's Carnival' followed by principal cornet David Prentice taking to the piccolo trumpet on 'Take Your Pick'. They closed with Philip Harper's homage to Roald Dahl and 'The World's Greatest Storyteller'.

Praise and positivity

Adjudicator Alan Fernie was full of praise and witty positivity for each of the competitors; highlighting ensemble, soloist (especially cornet players) and musical elements in every performance that caught his eyes and ears (and the memories of the great Bon Accord pub).

Interestingly though, he did comment that whilst he enjoyed every performance, the lockdown circumstances did lead bands "into new situations, and the way in which these videos are produced"had now become, "very important".

It was something that he said had "led to a new kind of breed of Musical Directorâ€¦ who can knit the videos together."

And whilst he personally felt "he preferred the videos to be honest"in referencing auto tuning and some of the more obvious audio enhancements, there had been "terrific presentations"from a number of bands, as well as inclusivity and imagination on display.

Examples abounded throughout the contest — from Annan Town's colourfully eyepopping 'Bolero' and Coalburn Intermediate Band's super 'dragon trainers' to Dysart Colliery's history and Irvine & Dreghorn's homage to uranium mining protest and Kirkintilloch Kelvin's fun packed rendition of 'Zorro'.

Langholm (which was formed in the pre-internet days of 1815) featured music by Eric Ball, Peter Graham and Kevin Larsson, whilst Newmilns & Galston opted for a classy bit of fully orchestrated 'Phantom of the Opera' as well as a swaggering 'Punchinello' march.

Personal choices

According to Alan Fernie, the podium finishers "chose themselves"whilst bands four to eight was "more difficult"with five "excellent bands"that were separated by his "personal choice".

That gave fourth place to the Johnstone Band with a well-constructed set under the virtual baton of MD, Mark Good, with Kirkintilloch Kelvin in fifth on their on-line competitive debut (and which saw their principal cornet Amy Abbott give what Alan described as "an amazing performance"on the solo 'The Lonely Man').

Lochgelly was sixth, with a set that encompassed music from a William Rimmer march to the 'Balkan Dance' sounds of Etienne Crausaz.

Much to enjoy

Elsewhere there was much to enjoy in what was two and half hours of compact entertainment broadcast on the Scottish Brass Band Association YouTube site.

Hosted by compere Alasdair Hutton and supported by Fife Council Community Culture Grants and sponsors Band Supplies, it is hoped that 2022 will see the competition return to Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on 23rd April.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been delighted at both the response of the bands and from those who took the time to enjoy the entertainment they provided on-line.

Our thanks got to the prize winners and every band for their efforts and we look forward to meeting everyone in person next year in Dunfermline."

Enjoy the contest action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4EkGAcOMYY

Results:



Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

1. Whitburn

2. Unison Kinneil

3. Kingdom Brass

4. Johnstone Band

5. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass

6. Lochgelly

7. Langholm Town

8. Newmilns & Galston

9. Annan Town

10. Irvine and Dreghorn Brass

11= Coalburn Intermediate Band

11= Dysart Colliery Silver

Most Entertaining Band: Unison Kinneil