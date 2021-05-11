                 

*
banner

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with Margie Antrobus

4BR talks to the educator, performer and conductor with a passion for teaching and helping develop musicians — both young and a bit older...

Antrobus
  Margie Antrobus has links to both the English and Norwegian banding movements.

Tuesday, 11 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with the Yamaha artist to find out more about her work at the Manger Folkshogskole inspiring the next generation of musicians, as well as the new avenues she is exploring as a conductor in Norway.

Margie talks about the 'gap year' school which provides the holistic opportunity for youngsters to develop as individuals built on a foundation of their love of music, as well as her own career which now sees her developing her profile with the baton.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Antrobus

4BR Tuesday Interview with Margie Antrobus

May 11 • 4BR talks to the educator, performer and conductor with a passion for teaching and helping develop musicians — both young and a bit older...

Steel City

Steel City Brass ready for Whit Friday debut

May 11 • A band made up of players associated with the city of Sheffield will be making their debut appearance in the Foden's Whit Friday Contest.

UniBrass

From Boney M to Barnard Castle...

May 11 • 14 UniBrass bands contribute Covid-19 compliant tracks to new Lockdown CD....

Modefor

New charter launched to raise mental health awareness

May 11 • A new Mental Health in Brass Bands Charter has been launched — and you can support its ethos...

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

St Dennis Band

May 10 • The St Dennis Band - Cornwall (Championship Section) invites expressions of interest for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Based in Mid Cornwall and just 5 minutes off the A30, the band rehearses every Monday and Thursday at 19:45.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top