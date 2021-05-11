4BR Tuesday Interview with Margie Antrobus

4BR talks to the educator, performer and conductor with a passion for teaching and helping develop musicians — both young and a bit older...

4BR catches up with the Yamaha artist to find out more about her work at the Manger Folkshogskole inspiring the next generation of musicians, as well as the new avenues she is exploring as a conductor in Norway.

Margie talks about the 'gap year' school which provides the holistic opportunity for youngsters to develop as individuals built on a foundation of their love of music, as well as her own career which now sees her developing her profile with the baton.