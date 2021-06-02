Youth to take lead in Scotland

A fantastic new initiative will see youngsters take the leadership roles in discussing topics and issues that directly affect them.

The Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) is inviting young brass players to take part in a series of exciting events that they are hosting on Saturday 5th June.

The 'Youth Speaks Roadshow' is being staged as part of Volunteers' Week and is a day full of workshops and information sessions run by young people for young people.

Important topics

It will cover important topics such as mental health and diversity in brass bands, to fun and light-hearted banter delivered by the new generation of up-and-coming stars in the brass band world.

Youngsters are being invited to join in on Saturday on Zoom for this innovative occasion, which starts at 9.00am.

Timetable:

9.00am-10.00am: Brass Band Composition Workshop with Gareth Bowman

10.00am-11.00am: Masterclass with Amy Paterson

11.00am-12noon: Music Technology in Brass from Ryan Bradley

1.00pm-2.00pm: Interview and Talk from Zoe Wright, creator of the Brass Cast Podcast

2.00pm-3.00pm: Mental Health in Brass Banding — A talk from Gavin Johnson

3.00pm-4.00pm: Diversity and Inclusion in Brass — A panel with Bradley Wilson and Storm Robertson

Important

A spokesperson told 4BR: "SBBA is grateful to fellow brass musicians Iona McVicar and Laura Carter, both of whom are members of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS), for their sterling work in planning and organising this Youth Speaks Roadshow."

Great opportunity

In response Iona said: "It's incredibly important to give young brass players a space to talk about what is important to them, especially for serious topics such as mental health and diversity.

It has been a great opportunity to explore such subjects, as well as more light-hearted ones, and a fantastic experience to learn about these and other things from our peers."

Further information

For further information and full details of course registration, please visit:

https://www.sbba.org.uk/news/6056/youth-speaks-roadshow-an-event-run-by-young-people-for-young-people