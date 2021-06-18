National Youth Band in Friday evening concert

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is providing the ideal musical Friday night aperitif...

You can enjoy a special free broadcast from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain this evening (7.00pm) under the baton of Easter Course Musical Director Ian Porthouse.

45-minute

The 45 minute Spring Digital Concert includes performances of 'Brass Triumphant' by Gareth Wood; Henry Mancini's 'Moon River', 'Gypsy Dance' by Dargomyzhsky; John Rutter's 'The Lord Bless You and Keep You' — John Rutter; 'Sunrise Over Blue Ridge' by Dan Price; Mozart's 'The Marriage of Figaro' and 'The Melody Shop' march by Karl L King.

Separate elements

Each performance was produced from the three separate elements of the innovative Easter Course undertaken by players at Stoller Hall in Manchester, Malvern College in Worcester and St Martin in the Field in London.

There are also interviews with a number of players and staff with Iwan Fox of 4BR — and the broadcast has been timed to ensure that it all finishes in time for everyone to enjoy the football later in the evening.

Enjoy:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/nybb-easter-concert-online

You can also enjoy the performance through the NYBBGB's Facebook page at 7.00pm at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJgdpdD6vYU

You can help support the National Youth Band through making a donation to its 2022 Bursary Fund:

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2022