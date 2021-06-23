Black Dyke cornets up for sale

If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned Prestige cornet, then why not have one with a Black Dyke provenance?

Band Supplies has linked up with Besson and Black Dyke Band to offer a number of fantastic instruments which have been performed on by the Queensbury band.

Originally selected by Black Dyke direct from Besson, the instruments are in excellent condition having undergone a complete maintenance and ultra-sonic cleaning overhaul.

Eight only

The first selection comes with eight Besson Prestige cornets with just minor marks and wear.

Each will come with a Black Dyke certificate of heritage provenance presented by Director Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, as well as the original hard case, 1 year's free insurance and a free instrument maintenance kit.

Specially chosen

Band Supplies Managing Director Ronnie Tennant told 4BR: "As the long term instrument retailer of choice for the band we are delighted to be able to offer these instruments for sale.

As shown with previous releases such as this they are instruments that have been chosen and performed on by the world's most famous band — one that is universally recognised for the quality of its sound."

Get in touch

These instruments are to be purchased on a first come, first served basis.

Demand for these instruments will be high so please register your interest and to gain further information from: Chris Tudball on chirs_tudball@yahoo.com or call 07808066548