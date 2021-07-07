                 

News

No bell cover needed...

The West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Band has returned to rehearsal under their new Musical Director

Saxophon
  Saxophone player Clare Sanderson enjoys a bit of practice....

Wednesday, 07 July 2021

        

Photographer Lorne Campbell has been out and about capturing musical images to send to regional and newspapers in help boost the profile of both amateur and professional ensembles.

This time he went to see the players of the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Band rehearse outside at its headquarters in Birkenshaw, near Bradford in West Yorkshire.

New Musical Director

The band has just welcomed its new Musical Director Ritchie Howard for their first outside rehearsal together.

Saxophone player Clare Sanderson is seen in the images which were sent to the media on Tuesday 6th July.

The wind band was formed in the 1960s and one of only a handful of Fire Service bands left in England. It provides engagements throughout the year, including representing the Fire Service at the Armistice service at Menin Gate in Belgium.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

