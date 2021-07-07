Wantage looks to build on expanding foundations

The Wantage Band organisation is well on its way to raising over £450,000 to help secure its musical future in the heart of its community.

The Wantage Band organisation is setting its sights on building on the very foundations on which they make music in the heart of their local community.

They are looking to raise over £450,000 to add an extension to their rehearsal headquarters to provide a larger performance hall and two additional tuition rooms and have already raised over £200,000.

50th anniversary

Now they are in the process of applying for grants and donations to reach their ambitious target in the hope it will be completed in time to celebrate the organisation's 50th anniversary in 2022.

Wantage Silver Band was founded in 1972 as a junior band after the original town band folded. It has since developed into one of the UK's largest brass band organisations.

Thrive

Despite Covid-19 restrictions the band's inventive approach has seen them thrive, with over 30 new youngsters taking their first musical steps after members went into local schools to give free taster sessions as well as offer inspirational masterclasses with leading brass band players.

It will also see the relaunch of the Wantage Youth Brass this Autumn which will offer a platform for secondary age students from the local area — meaning that the organisation can now boast eight full bands — from its Beginner Band to the Championship Section ensemble.

Support

Fitting them all into their existing premises is now a priority and so the fund raising has taken on an essential importance.

It has also gained local political support from the Town Mayor, Major James Sibbald, who said: "Wantage Silver Band has and continues to be an exemplar of community engagement and in providing musical education to Wantage and the surrounding area.

Their growth from a small band of enthusiastic musicians to the enormously-accomplished current number of bands has been through the dedication of their instructors, band masters and musicians, however, this extension to the band hall is fundamental to their continued growth and Wantage Town Council are happy to support the Extension Appeal."

Wantage Silver Band has and continues to be an exemplar of community engagement and in providing musical education to Wantage and the surrounding area Town Mayor, Major James Sibbald

Advertisement

Brass on the Grass

The organisation's annual 'Brass on the Grass' extravaganza will go ahead on Sunday 25th July where the launch of a fundraising campaign to build a much-needed extension will start.

You can find out more about the band at: www.wantageband.org