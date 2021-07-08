                 

4BR Thursday Interview with Glenn Van Looy

We catch up with the the virtuoso Belgian euph star who has just become a Doctor in Musical Arts following two years of research and performance — interrupted by Covid and the wonderful arrival of a new addition to the family.

Glenn Van Looy
  We catch up with a new Doctor in the musical house

Thursday, 08 July 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We manage to catch up with the virtuoso euphonium star Glenn Van Looy after he has just become a Doctor in Musical Arts.

The Geneva artist talks about how he completed the DMA course at Salford University with research and performances that included the premiere of two new concerti, 'American Rhapsody' by Tom Davoren and 'BECH' by Ludovic Neurohr as well as the premiere recording of the Derek Bourgeois euphonium concerto on his latest CD 'Step Out' with Tredegar Band and Ian Porthouse.

He also undertook extensive research and records for his 'Lost Treasures' series of recordings carrying on the work of his friend and mentor Luc Vertommen.

        

