4BR Tuesday Interview with David Childs

We catch up with the Besson euph star to find out more about what he's been up to — from gaining yet more accolades to a return to live performance.

Despite the restrictions that have come as a performer due to Covid-19 over the past year or so, David Childs has still maintained a busy musical schedule and has continued to add yet more accolades to his already substantial CV of achievements.

Earlier this year his CD release, 'Symphonic Euphonium II' on the Chandos label was shortlisted by the International Tuba & Euphonium Association (ITEA) for its biennial Excellence in Recording Awards — and was announced as the Euphonium Category winner during its virtual conference last month.

In addition, it also contributed to his Doctoral Studies, which began at Queen's University in Belfast as a PHD candidate in 2015 and ended last month when he was awarded a Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) from the University of Salford.

All this and he has just made a wonderful return to live performance with a special guest soloist appearance with Tredegar Band on a World of Sound recording which will be broadcast in the near future — and he has exciting plans to explore with his Besson connection and his work in the USA.