                 

*
banner

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with David Childs

We catch up with the Besson euph star to find out more about what he's been up to — from gaining yet more accolades to a return to live performance.

David Childs
  David Childs has maintained a busy musical schedule despite Covid-19 restrictions

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Despite the restrictions that have come as a performer due to Covid-19 over the past year or so, David Childs has still maintained a busy musical schedule and has continued to add yet more accolades to his already substantial CV of achievements.

Earlier this year his CD release, 'Symphonic Euphonium II' on the Chandos label was shortlisted by the International Tuba & Euphonium Association (ITEA) for its biennial Excellence in Recording Awards — and was announced as the Euphonium Category winner during its virtual conference last month.

In addition, it also contributed to his Doctoral Studies, which began at Queen's University in Belfast as a PHD candidate in 2015 and ended last month when he was awarded a Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) from the University of Salford.

All this and he has just made a wonderful return to live performance with a special guest soloist appearance with Tredegar Band on a World of Sound recording which will be broadcast in the near future — and he has exciting plans to explore with his Besson connection and his work in the USA.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Childs

4BR Tuesday Interview with David Childs

July 13 • We catch up with the Besson euph star to find out more about what he's been up to — from gaining yet more accolades to a return to live performance.

National

National youngsters to enjoy inspirational leads

July 13 • The National Children's and National Youth Bands will enjoy superb tutoring and guest soloists on their forthcoming Summer courses.

Fairey

New cornet trio takes wing at Fairey

July 13 • Three talented young cornet players join the ranks of Fairey Band.

Conductng weekend

Cory looking for conductors

July 13 • Philip Harper and Nigel Seaman will lead a weekend of conducting at the home of the world's number 1 ranked band — and its free.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 13 • Due to the increased work and family commitments of our current MD. We welcome applications from enthusiastic dynamic hardworking individuals interested in continuing the hard work and success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36.

City of Bristol Brass Band

July 13 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top