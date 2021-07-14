                 

2021 New Zealand Championships underway

The action has already started at the 2021 New Zealand National Championships

NZ Nationals
  The Championships are taking place in the city of Christchurch

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

        

The 2021 New Zealand National Brass Band Championships are currently underway in Christchurch and are being broadcast by Tim Kelly aka 'Handsome Tim' through his popular www.brassbanned.com website and Facebook page.

The 2021 Festival of Brass will be based at the restored Christchurch Town Hall in the heart of the city.

The five day event will also include the popular solo and ensemble competitions â€” including the Blue Riband 'Champion of Champions' contest on the Thursday evening.

The festival will be rounded off with a special concert featuring the joint talents of the National Band and the New Zealand Army Band.

2020 was only the second time apart from the two Word Wars that the oldest National Championship in the banding world had been cancelled, so there is great hope within the banding community that the festival will be a huge success.

Test Pieces
A Grade: Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)
B Grade: Temperamental (Fendall Hill)
C Grade: Fanfares (David Woodcock)
D Grade: 1953 (Fraser Bremner)

More information:
All other information about the contest can be found at: https://brassbandassociationofnewzealand.rocketspark.co.nz/page/national-championships/

And there is plenty of great action to enjoy over the next few daysâ€¦

Timetable

All times are GMT + 12 (NZST)
Wednesday July 14th:
James Hay Theatre
5:00pm — 7:00pm (Junior Champion of Champions)
8:00pm — 10:30pm (An Evening of Melody)

Thursday July 15th:
7:30pm — 10:00pm (Open Champion of Champions)

Friday July 16th:
Town Hall Main Auditorium
8:30am — 12:40pm (B Grade Brass)
4:30pm — 9:45pm (A Grade Brass)

James Hay Theatre
3pm — 8:30pm (C Grade Brass)

Victoria Square
1:00pm — 2:00pm (Street March)

Saturday July 17th:
Town Hall Main Auditorium
9:00am — 1:30pm (B Grade Brass)
3:30pm — 9:00pm (A Grade Brass)

James Hay Theatre
8:30am — 12:30pm (C Grade Brass)
2:30pm — 6:45pm (D Grade + Youth bands)

Please keep in mind that all times are local to Christchurch, New Zealand [GMT + 12].

        

