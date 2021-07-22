Even more after 4 please...

There will be even more brass music making to be enjoyed by children in Bradford in September.

Twins, Curtis and Jacob and Albright and Kelly all aged 11, and pupils at the Academy at St James School in Bradford, West Yorkshire, signal the end of term and the start of school holidays, by playing a slow melody on their instruments, during their last day of school.

Big investment

All are heading to secondary school next term and have been taught to play by Grimethorpe Colliery Band horn player Helen Varley through her work with Bradford Music & Arts Service.

The Academy at St James School in Bradford is making a big investment in brass provision in September through classes from years 3 to 6.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian