Dr Martin offers booster slot

There is still one place up for grabs for the lucrative Dr Martins contest.

With the announcement of the postponement of the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall next month, bands have been reminded that there is just one place to fill at the lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup competition on Sunday 12th September at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees.

Hefty prizes

The contest boasts a hefty prize fund with the winners heading home with a first prize of £4,000, and with further podium prizes of £2,000, £1,000 and £500.

There is also £250 for the 'Best March' â€” which this year should be a composition from the pen of composer George Allan, as well as an additional £250 for the 'Best Soloist'.

All bands will receive £400 towards travel expenses and may borrow up to 4 players to enable them to attend the event.

Interested

If bands are interested then they should contact Stephen Goodwin at: s.goodwin.55hotmail.co.uk