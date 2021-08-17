                 

*
banner

News

Bank Holiday Band Camp treats in Sheffield

The newly formed National Universities Brass Band will present a series of free concerts in and around Sheffield over the Bank Holiday weekend later this month.

UniBrass
  The players will provide great entertainment around the city on the Bank Holiday weekend

Tuesday, 17 August 2021

        

The UniBrass Foundation's summer-school Band Camp will take place from the 25th-30th August in Chapeltown, Sheffield.

The talented players participating on the course will form a new National Universities Brass Band, which will present a series of free concerts in and around Sheffield over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Directed by David Thornton the repertoire on offer will include easy listening items as well as some classics from the brass banding archives.

Weekend kick-off

The performance will kick-off at 2.00pm on Friday 27th August with a free informal concert at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre in Chapeltown, and will also offer a great opportunity to find out more about the UniBrass Foundation and how you can get involved.

The outdoor event will take place at the site's Campfire Circle, so keep an eye out for any late weather changes!

Swim music

At noon on Saturday 28th August there's the opportunity to hear the band at Hathersage Swimming Pool — a beautiful 1930s outdoor pool in the heart of the peak district park.

Whilst the performance itself is free, this event requires paid entry to the pool either for the swim session or as a spectator. Swim and spectator tickets will be released on Friday 20th August via the Pool's Ticket Source page.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hathersage-outdoor-pool

Water features

On Sunday 29th August the band head to Sheffield city centre for a 3.00pm performance at Barker's Pool, a public square home to City Hall and two beautiful large-scale water fountains.

It is the perfect place to cool off and enjoy a break from your shopping, whilst listening to live music.

Directed by David Thornton the repertoire on offer will include easy listening items as well as some classics from the brass banding archives4BR

Cathedral finale

Sheffield Cathedral will provide the venue for the final concert of the weekend at 3.00pm on Monday 30th August.

The programme will include original works for brass band by Malcolm Arnold, Philip Harper and the world premiere of 'Revolution' by composer John Frith.

Organisers ask that you reserve your tickets for this performance to guarantee the best seats.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=185&reset=1

Further details

Band Camp 2021 is delivered by the UniBrass Foundation in partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE).

Full details for all the concerts can be found on the BBE website at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/events

Band Camp 2021 is supported using public funding from Arts Council England as well as funding from Ecclesfield Parish Council.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

UniBrass

Bank Holiday Band Camp treats in Sheffield

August 17 • The newly formed National Universities Brass Band will present a series of free concerts in and around Sheffield over the Bank Holiday weekend later this month.

Lostock Hall

Influx of youth at Lostock Hall

August 17 • The North West Cheltenham finalists have been boosted by a great influx of youthful talent.

yOUTH bRASS

Staycation success for Youth Brass 2000

August 16 • A great mini tour to London saw Youth Brass 2000 entertain the crowds under the baton of MD, Chris Jeans.

Colin Morrison

Death of Colin Morrison

August 16 • 4BR has been informed of the death of the respected player and administrator Colin Morrison.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Milton Keynes Brass

August 16 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required..

Ashton under Lyne Band

August 12 • TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Shipston Town Band

August 12 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top