Bank Holiday Band Camp treats in Sheffield

The newly formed National Universities Brass Band will present a series of free concerts in and around Sheffield over the Bank Holiday weekend later this month.

The UniBrass Foundation's summer-school Band Camp will take place from the 25th-30th August in Chapeltown, Sheffield.

The talented players participating on the course will form a new National Universities Brass Band, which will present a series of free concerts in and around Sheffield over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Directed by David Thornton the repertoire on offer will include easy listening items as well as some classics from the brass banding archives.

Weekend kick-off

The performance will kick-off at 2.00pm on Friday 27th August with a free informal concert at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre in Chapeltown, and will also offer a great opportunity to find out more about the UniBrass Foundation and how you can get involved.

The outdoor event will take place at the site's Campfire Circle, so keep an eye out for any late weather changes!

Swim music

At noon on Saturday 28th August there's the opportunity to hear the band at Hathersage Swimming Pool — a beautiful 1930s outdoor pool in the heart of the peak district park.

Whilst the performance itself is free, this event requires paid entry to the pool either for the swim session or as a spectator. Swim and spectator tickets will be released on Friday 20th August via the Pool's Ticket Source page.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hathersage-outdoor-pool

Water features

On Sunday 29th August the band head to Sheffield city centre for a 3.00pm performance at Barker's Pool, a public square home to City Hall and two beautiful large-scale water fountains.

It is the perfect place to cool off and enjoy a break from your shopping, whilst listening to live music.

Cathedral finale

Sheffield Cathedral will provide the venue for the final concert of the weekend at 3.00pm on Monday 30th August.

The programme will include original works for brass band by Malcolm Arnold, Philip Harper and the world premiere of 'Revolution' by composer John Frith.

Organisers ask that you reserve your tickets for this performance to guarantee the best seats.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=185&reset=1

Further details

Band Camp 2021 is delivered by the UniBrass Foundation in partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE).

Full details for all the concerts can be found on the BBE website at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/events

Band Camp 2021 is supported using public funding from Arts Council England as well as funding from Ecclesfield Parish Council.