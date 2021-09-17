Interview with Archie, Ivy and Tim...

We catch up with Archie, Ivy and dad Tim to find out more about the Pannell musical family from Haverhill Youth & Community Band who have been making their mark with their playing.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Ivy aged 6, and Archie aged 8 (nearly 9!) play for Haverhill Youth and Community Band in Suffolk, and have already made a name for themselves with their wonderful online performances â€” showing that they are musical chips of the block of dad, Tim, who is also a multi-talented musician.

The duo have just received their brand-new Geneva Mentor cornets after they came in for special praise from cornet legend Phillip McCann after they entered his recent Geneva Instruments International Slow Melody Competition.

We caught up with them to find out more from dad, Archie — and even a few words from a very shy Ivy...