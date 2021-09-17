Interview with Archie, Ivy and Tim...

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
Ivy aged 6, and Archie aged 8 (nearly 9!) play for Haverhill Youth and Community Band in Suffolk, and have already made a name for themselves with their wonderful online performances â€” showing that they are musical chips of the block of dad, Tim, who is also a multi-talented musician.
The duo have just received their brand-new Geneva Mentor cornets after they came in for special praise from cornet legend Phillip McCann after they entered his recent Geneva Instruments International Slow Melody Competition.
We caught up with them to find out more from dad, Archie — and even a few words from a very shy Ivy...