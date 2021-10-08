                 

*
banner

News

Steam, silver and success

Foden's Band enjoy worldwide media interest — but keep local traditions close at hand

fODENS
  Foden's have a proud history linked to their local community

Friday, 08 October 2021

        

Foden's Band principal cornet Mark Wilkinson stands in a field in Winsford, Cheshire, beside the National Championship Trophy, and `Victoria', a 1899 Foden traction engine.

Victory

It follows the band's victory at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend, and the surge of worldwide interest it has created in its latest achievement.

The trophy was first presented in 1945, whilst 'Victoria', built in 1899, is the oldest surviving Foden vehicle in existence, and is owned by John Bownes in Winsford.

Foden's has now been crowned Champion Band of Great Britain on 15 occasions — twice in the last three years under MD, Russell Gray.

Media interest has come from national newspapers and regional magazines and congratulations from as far afield as New Zealand and the USA4BR

Media victory

Media interest has come from national newspapers and regional magazines and congratulations from as far afield as New Zealand and the USA.

However, although the band maintains a wonderful tradition of ensuring that local residents, many of them elderly and unable to get out to hear the band in concerts, are able to get to have their pictures taken with the trophy, with a small ensemble visiting local nursing and residential homes.

Picture: Copyright Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

fODENS

Steam, silver and success

October 8 • Foden's Band enjoy worldwide media interest — but keep local traditions close at hand

Geneva

Geneva continues link to banding's future

October 8 • The Geneva Group continued its long term investment in the future of the banding movement in the UK at the Royal Albert Hall and Bolsover Festival of Brass on the weekend.

Michael Watt

Easington gains extra financial Watt power

October 8 • Easington Colliery Band will continue to benefit from the support of the man behind the famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club to secure their future in the heart of their local community and beyond.

EBBA

EBBA invites Composer entries

October 7 • There are hefty prizes on offer for the successful composers at the European Composers Competition.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Westminster Wind Quintet

Friday 8 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

October 7 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Farnworth and Walkden Band

October 7 • Farnworth and Walkden Band are seeking applications for:. â€¢ Principal and/or Solo Cornet (position negotiable). â€¢ Solo Trombone. â€¢ Percussion. The band has a sensible diary of engagements and contests to look forward to under new full time MD Paul Dalton.

DIGGLE BAND

October 6 • Diggle Band Saddleworth 2nd section are looking to appoint an experienced Resident Conductor to take the band forward. We have a sensible calendar of concerts and contests .The band rehearse every Tuesday at Diggle Band Club 7.45 -10pm.

Pro Cards »

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top