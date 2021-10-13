World Rankings — October update

Faced with a multitude of choices in how to deal with this break, it was finally decided that simply putting them on an 18-month pause was most appropriate, with no bands losing points through the natural depreciation that normally sees existing points reduced by half every 12 months. Contests that have taken place in the intervening period have been awarded the same points that they would have under the previous method.
Cory retains its number one spot by a considerable margin, with 2nd place at the National Final yet another demonstration of the Welsh band's remarkable consistency on the contest platform. Foden's Band's victory sees it move into second place for the first time eight years, while Tredegar ensured a move back into the top five with its podium finish at the RAH. Success for Ratby and Camborne in London also saw them make huge strides up the table.
The other contests taking place since the last update were:
National Championships 1st Section — Won by Kingdom Brass
National Championships 2nd Section — Won by Hebden Bridge
National Championships 3rd Section — Won by Tewit Silver
National Championships 4th Section — Won by Nailsworth Silver
Dr. Martin Wainstones Cup — won by Whitburn
Aalborg Music Festival — won by Concord
Swiss Open — won by Brass Band Treize Etoiles
Bolsover Festival of Brass — won by Easington Colliery
New Zealand National Championships — won by Wellington Brass
The next update will follow at the end of November, which will include the Brass in Concert Championship and a number of continental national championships.
Top 10 bands
1. Cory
2. Foden's
3. Black Dyke
4. Brighouse and Rastrick
5. Tredegar
6. Valaisia Brass Band
7. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
8. Flowers
9. Paris Brass Band
10. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
To view all ranked bands go to:
www.4barsrest.com/rankings