GUS & Youth Brass 2000 renew links

A 30 year link will be renewed between GUS Band and Youth Brass 2000 next month.

GUS Youth Brass 2000
  The two organisations have enjoyed close links for over 30 years

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

        

The musical connection between the GUS Band and Youth Brass 2000 will be renewed yet again in a special 'Brass Explosion' concert next month.

It will take place on 14th November at The Core at Corby Cube and will see the two organisations continue an association that goes back to the youth band's formation in 1989.

Connection

Since then many players from Youth Brass 2000 have progressed into the ranks of GUS Band, including current performers such as Marcus Pain, who was a founding member and principal cornet and whose father helped form the band.

Former alumni to have made the link are James and Thomas Fountain, as well as the current GUS Band's percussion section members Tim Jones and Joshua Gilding.

In recent years the connection has also been strengthened by the appointment of Chris Jeans as Musical Director of GUS Band to connect with his leadership of Youth Brass 2000.

Win-win

Chris told 4BR: "The relationship between GUS and Youth Brass 2000 is a win-win, with youth players getting invaluable experience playing alongside a top-flight Championship Section band, and GUS benefiting from a steady stream of young playing talent."

        

