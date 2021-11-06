Elgar volumes added to wobplay.com platform

Two seminal recordings of the music of Edward Elgar have been added to the Wobplay.com recording platform.

They are the first two releases in a triptych series on the Polyphonic label, by Desford Colliery & Foden OTS Bands conducted by Howard Snell.

Volume 1

Volume 1 was recorded in 1984 and features a wonderfully lucid 'Enigma Variations' by Desford as well as two interludes from 'Falstaff' and 'Froissart Overture' (both Foden's).

Volume 2

Volume 2 (recorded at the same time) offers further examples of Snell's all-encompassing appreciation of Elgarian style from the 'Suite from The Wand of Youth', 'Chanson de Matin', the 'Prelude' to 'The Dream of Gerontius'; 'Imperial March'; 'Canto Popolare' (from 'In the South') and the 'Triumphal March' from 'Caractacus'.

There is also the added bonus of hearing a superb rendition of 'Adagio and Allegro Molto' from the 'Cello Concerto' performed sumptuously by Robert Childs.

It is hoped the third volume will be released in due course.

Find out more about the recording series at: https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/LP123.asp

