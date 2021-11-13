                 

Foden's make official Mercer & Barker link

The National Champion has announced its partnership with mouthpiece maker Mercer & Barker.

mercer
  The mouthpiece manufacturer has strengthened its ties to the band

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

National Champion Foden's has announced a new partnership with mouthpiece manufacturer Mercer & Barker.

Champion choice

It further endorses the link provided by the manufacturer in providing the band's tuba section with their mouthpieces ahead of their successful Royal Albert Hall appearance, with MD George Barker telling 4BR: "This builds further on the progress made over the last 18 months since our launch.

Working with Andy Cattanach, the band's BBb tuba player led to the rest of the Foden's team coming on board ahead of that fantastic London victory so we are now proud to be the 'Choice of Champions'."

Great news

In response Andy Cattanach added: "This is further great news for us at Foden's — and especially the tuba team. The range they are developing is so exciting and we feel as a team that the mouthpieces has improved the balance and blend of our section, as well as helping with intonation. And the victory at London certainly showed that as well."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Barker mouthpieces go to: www.mercerandbarker.com

        

TAGS: Foden's

