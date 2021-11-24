                 

Festive cheer from Foden's

Three classic Christmas carols in fantastic new arrangements from John Barber and Foden's Band.

Fodens Pub
  Fodens Publishing is the creative arm of the National Champions

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

        

Foden's Band Publishing, the creative musical arm of the 2021 National Champion has announced a trio of new Christmas solos from the pen of the band's principal trombone, John Barber.

O Holy Night

The first is an arrangement of 'O Holy Night'.

Composed by Adolphe Adam in 1847 to the French poem 'Cantique de Noel', 'O Holy Night' has been recorded by a range of artists from Mariah Carey to Enrico Caruso.

Originally arranged for voice and brass as part of their award winning 'Memories of Christmas' album featuring Foden's and big band singer Matthew Ford, the carol has now been reworked as a cornet solo, in gospel style.

It is accompanied by low brass and solo lines for baritone and flugelhorn, supporting the evocative cornet melody.

O Little Town of Bethlehem

'O Little Town of Bethlehem' was based on an 1868 text written by Phillips Brooks and the hymn Forest Green.

It is perhaps one of the most widely recognised of all Christmas Carols. This arrangement resets the music as a tenor horn solo within the framework of a graceful and flowing waltz.

Silent Night

'Silent Night' was composed in 1818 by Franz Gruber and has become a classic seasonal melody.

Another arrangement created for their award winning 'Memories of Christmas' album it features the warm tonal qualities of the euphonium.

To buy

All three titles are available to buy in digital format (instant download) from www.fodensbandpublishing.co.uk or in print from www.brassband.co.uk

        

