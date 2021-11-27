                 

*
News

Result: 2021 Scottish Open

It's a descriptive musical portrait full of artistry and class from Whitburn as Howard Snell's 'Gallery' gives them their seventh consecutive Scootish Open title.

Perth Concert Hall
  It's been a day of performing works originally commissioned by SBBA at the SCottish Open today.

Saturday, 27 November 2021

        

Result:

Result:
Adjudicators: Paul Holland and Steven Mead
Test Piece: Own choice selection from 'and when the river told...' (Dobson), 'Gallery' (Snell), Macbeth (Meechan), 'Muckle Flugga' (Boyle), 'St Magnus' (Downie)

1. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs) â€” 195
2. Reg Vardy (Steve Malcolm) â€” 192
3. Kirkintilloch Band (David Roberts) â€” 190
4. Easington Colliery (Ray Farr) â€” 189
5. the cooperation band (Mike Fowles) â€” 188
6. Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke) â€” 187
7. Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant) â€” 186
8. Dalmellington (Gary Williams) â€” 185
9. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks) â€” 184
10. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill) â€” 183
11. Fishburn (Lewis Wilkinson) â€” 182
12. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (David Thornton) â€” 181
13. Bo'ness & Carriden (Nigel Boddice MBE) â€” 180

Withdrew: Rainford & 1st Old Boys

4BR Best Soloist: Scott Forest (soprano) â€” Whitburn
Besson Best Euphonium: Andrew Hedley (Reg Vardy)

        

TAGS: Whitburn

