Accolades to Foden's trio

Gary Curtin, Richard Poole and Mark Landon are honoured by the National Champions.

Foden's Band recently held its annual Christmas Concert to a capacity audience of patrons and supporters in Sandbach with a programme featuring festive classics, concert favourites and some brand new arrangements from the pen of solo trombone John Barber.

Awards

The occasion also marked the opportunity for the 2021 National Champion to present its annual awards to their Player and Bandsperson of the Year, which this year went to euphonium Gary Curtin and soprano cornet Richard Poole respectively.

A special presentation was also made to percussionist Mark Landon who has now celebrated 21 years continuous service. Due to various Covid-19 restrictions the presentation was delayed from its original beginning of 2021 date.

Outstanding

Speaking about the awards, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "In what has been an outstanding 2021 it was appropriate that the 'Player of the Year' and 'Bandsperson of the Year' awards went to Gary and Richard for their equally outstanding contributions as performers and members of the band.

Mark has also been a superb performer and an integral part of the organisation — and he has already added another year to his record with us!"