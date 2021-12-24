                 

Postcode bonus for National Champion

The Foden's Band has been successful with an application to the 'People's Postcode Trust' to fund their latest initiative.

Friday, 24 December 2021

        

National Champions Foden's have announced that they have been successful in an application to the 'People's Postcode Trust' to purchase fixed recording and streaming equipment.

Streaming

Speaking about the award, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are grateful to the 'People's Postcode Trust' for accepting our application which allows us to stream rehearsals and concerts from our bandroom, as well as to record as a preparation aid for concerts and contests."

He added: "It's also great news for both our Junior and Youth Bands, who will now be able to access the equipment so that parents and families can watch rehearsals and performances from the comfort of their home.

The award will allow Foden's to increase our online presence around the world and continue to produce new and exciting content."

        

