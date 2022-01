Members of Hade Edge Band test the outdoor temperatures ahead of their trip to compete at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival

Members of Hade Edge Band, near Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, take the opportunity to check the weather before they rehearse for the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival, being held at Skegness this weekend.

The band has enjoyed a great deal of competitive success in recent years and will be looking to claim the First Section title at the event.

The image was taken by Lorne Campbell and sent to regional and national newspapers this week for possible publication.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian