Foden's seek new players

National champion looks to inspire the next generation of musical talent in their ranks.

The Foden's family is looking to inspire yet more youngsters to enjoy brass banding through its Junior and Youth Band ensembles.

Inspire

Speaking to 4BR, Mark Wilkinson said: "As National Champion we are keen to help inspire as many youngsters as possible by providing inclusive, enriching musical experiences through our Junior and Youth band set-ups.

Based in the band's home town of Sandbach in Cheshire — the Youth and Junior bands meet 10 times per year, with tutors and conductors from the senior Foden's set-up providing expert guidance and inspiration for the young musicians.

Milestone

Mark added: "2022 is a significant milestone, celebrating the 10th anniversary since the formation of the Foden's Youth Band. We will add to that with a new commission from Jonathon Bates to feature Foden's, Foden's Youth and Foden's Junior Bands performing on stage together in July."

Both the Youth and Junior Band are seeking new members, so find out moreâ€¦

Junior Band: Grade 2-5 standard and age 18 or under

Youth Band: Grade 5+ and age 21 or under

Find out more:

For more information, and to apply, visit: www.fodensband.co.uk