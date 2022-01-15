                 

*
banner

News

No crisis for Irvine & Dreghorn with SUEZ boost

A fantastic funding boost from the SUEZ Communities Trust will ensure a great community future for the hard working Scottish band.

Irvine
  The band has enjoyed a great deal of success over recent years

Saturday, 15 January 2022

        

Irvine & Dreghorn Brass is celebrating a huge £10,712 funding boost to help upgrade its rehearsal facilities. It comes from a successful application to the SUEZ Communities Trust for their Dunlop Memorial Halls home in North Ayrshire.

The registered charity operates an 'access to all' community ethos with their base home to a successful children's band and senior band which take part in numerous concerts and community events throughout the year.

Community Asset

They purchased the building from North Ayrshire Council via a Community Asset Transfer in 2020 with the funding now being used to help bring it back into community use as a music centre.

The money has been used to install a new energy efficient heating system, accessible toilets and make other general and safety improvements ready to welcome other community and music creatives from across the North Ayrshire area.

Delighted

Band Vice-Chairman, James McGoldrick told 4BR: "We're delighted to be able to work with the SUEZ Communities Trust on this project and grateful for the funding support that has been provided.

The improvements will make a positive impact on a building that is not only a memorial property in the heart of the community but also a centre that aims to provide music entertainment and education to the local people for years to come."

Speaking about their award, Marek Gordon, Chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust added: "SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund. We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Irvine & Dreghorn Brass."

        

TAGS: Irvine & Dreghorn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John

Interview with John Maines

January 15 • We catch up with with one of the inspirational figures behind the success of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain over the past 40 years or more..

Conductor

Shanks take up residency at Reg Vardy

January 15 • Chris Shanks has become the new Resident Conductor at Reg Vardy Band.

Cardiff

New horn addition at City of Cardiff

January 15 • Tom Goodman becomes the latest addition to the ranks at City of Cardiff (Melingriffith).

Irvine

No crisis for Irvine & Dreghorn with SUEZ boost

January 15 • A fantastic funding boost from the SUEZ Communities Trust will ensure a great community future for the hard working Scottish band.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Sunday 23 January • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shrewsbury Brass Band

January 15 • Are you looking for a change of scene or want to get back into banding with an ambitious and hardworking band? We have a vacancy for an experienced front row cornet player, BBb Bass player, and 2 percussionists.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top