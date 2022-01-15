No crisis for Irvine & Dreghorn with SUEZ boost

A fantastic funding boost from the SUEZ Communities Trust will ensure a great community future for the hard working Scottish band.

Irvine & Dreghorn Brass is celebrating a huge £10,712 funding boost to help upgrade its rehearsal facilities. It comes from a successful application to the SUEZ Communities Trust for their Dunlop Memorial Halls home in North Ayrshire.

The registered charity operates an 'access to all' community ethos with their base home to a successful children's band and senior band which take part in numerous concerts and community events throughout the year.

Community Asset

They purchased the building from North Ayrshire Council via a Community Asset Transfer in 2020 with the funding now being used to help bring it back into community use as a music centre.

The money has been used to install a new energy efficient heating system, accessible toilets and make other general and safety improvements ready to welcome other community and music creatives from across the North Ayrshire area.

Delighted

Band Vice-Chairman, James McGoldrick told 4BR: "We're delighted to be able to work with the SUEZ Communities Trust on this project and grateful for the funding support that has been provided.

The improvements will make a positive impact on a building that is not only a memorial property in the heart of the community but also a centre that aims to provide music entertainment and education to the local people for years to come."

Speaking about their award, Marek Gordon, Chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust added: "SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund. We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Irvine & Dreghorn Brass."