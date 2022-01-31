                 

News

EBBA announces new General Secretary

Lilli A.J. Grong has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the European Brass Band Association following the resignation of Kor Niehof.

  Lilli A.J. Grong is the new General Secretary of the European Brass Band Association.

Monday, 31 January 2022

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has announced the appointment of Lilli A.J. Grong as its new General Secretary. It follows the resignation of Kor Niehof, who has served in the post since 2014.

The experienced Norwegian administrator will act in the post until a formal election takes place at the organisation's Annual General Meeting in Birmingham, scheduled for 1st May.

Kor Neihof's resignation was accompanied by criticism about the way in which he believed he was treated over certain issues and which he felt contributed to his decision.

Thanks

However, this has been strongly rebutted by EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg, who told 4BR: "On behalf of the Executive Committee and the EBBA team I would like to thank Kor for all his work for EBBA since he was elected General Secretary in 2014.

He has contributed substantially to the organisation's development and achievements, serving the EBBA team, bands, local organisers and all stakeholders. We value his work greatly."

Experience

Lilli A.J. Grong has worked as the manager of the Norwegian Band Federation's (NMF's) office in Stavanger since 2009. She was educated at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and the University of Stavanger, where she also studied social work and cultural sector management.

Through her job at NMF and other volunteer work she also organises large band events in Norway.

As a player, she has performed at the European Brass Band Championships several times.

On behalf of the Executive Committee and the EBBA team I would like to thank Kor for all his work for EBBA since he was elected General Secretary in 2014Ulf Rosenberg

EBBA Birmingham

Ulf Rosenberg added: "We feel privileged to invite Lilli to our team, and trust that she will add important experience and skills to the organisation.

Brass Bands England and EBBA are now working hard to prepare for a successful European Festival event in Birmingham.

We are looking forward to welcoming European bands and audiences in one of the world's finest concert halls, and look forward to seeing our many friends from across Europe for what promises to be a fantastic event."

Ticket details

Ticket details for the European Brass Band Championships are available at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf or they can be booked directly at https://bmusic.co.uk/ebbf-2022

        

