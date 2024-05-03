Report & Result: 9th European Composer Competition

Swiss composer Gauthier Dupertuis claims the first European title in Palanga with his work inspired by an enigmatic French painting.

'Magdalena', by 26 year old Swiss composer Gauthier Dupertuis has won the 9th European Composer Competition.

It was inspired by an enigmatically troubling painting by French artist Francois Auguster Biard, entitled, 'Magdalena Bay' that seemed to show a magnificent Norwegian landscape on the island of Spitsbergen.

However, on closer inspection it also showed in the foreground the detritus and death throes of the crew of a shipwreck.

Spark of originality

It was described by judge Edward Gregson (joined by Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen and Vaida Striaupaite-Beinariene) as having, "a real spark of originality and quality".

Gauthier won the 3500 first prize package plus a further 500 Euro as the 'Band Prize' voted for by members of Cory Band.

Second place and a prize of 1500 Euros went to 'Ascension' from 22 year old English composer Jack Ledger-Dowse, whilst third prize of 1000 plus the Audience Prize of 500 Euros went to 20 year old Lennert Van Laenen of Belgium.

Thrilled

"I'm thrilled to have won," Gauthier told 4BR. "I'm now studying conducting at Fribourg Conservatoire and composing has been something that has been a growing interest for me for some time.

I have more of a wind band background, but also played euphonium although not to a very high standard.

I really enjoyed writing the piece and exploring the soundscape of a brass band which is different to my primary link to choral singing with my conducting. It has really opened a new opportunity for me which I would like to explore further."

Result:



1. Gauthier Dupertuis (Switzerland) — 'Magdalena'

2. Jack Ledger-Dowse (England) — 'Ascension'

3. Lennert Van Laenen (Belgium) — 'Red Planet'

Band Prize: Gauthier Dupertuis (Switzerland) — 'Magdalena'

Audience Prize: Lennert Van Laenen (Belgium) — 'Red Planet'

Image copyright:

https://chappersphoto.co.uk/