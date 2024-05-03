                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 9th European Composer Competition

Swiss composer Gauthier Dupertuis claims the first European title in Palanga with his work inspired by an enigmatic French painting.

winner
  Gauthier Dupertuis claims the European title honours in Palanga.

Friday, 03 May 2024

        

'Magdalena', by 26 year old Swiss composer Gauthier Dupertuis has won the 9th European Composer Competition.

It was inspired by an enigmatically troubling painting by French artist Francois Auguster Biard, entitled, 'Magdalena Bay' that seemed to show a magnificent Norwegian landscape on the island of Spitsbergen.

However, on closer inspection it also showed in the foreground the detritus and death throes of the crew of a shipwreck.

Spark of originality

It was described by judge Edward Gregson (joined by Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen and Vaida Striaupaite-Beinariene) as having, "a real spark of originality and quality".

Gauthier won the 3500 first prize package plus a further 500 Euro as the 'Band Prize' voted for by members of Cory Band.

Second place and a prize of 1500 Euros went to 'Ascension' from 22 year old English composer Jack Ledger-Dowse, whilst third prize of 1000 plus the Audience Prize of 500 Euros went to 20 year old Lennert Van Laenen of Belgium.

Thrilled

"I'm thrilled to have won," Gauthier told 4BR. "I'm now studying conducting at Fribourg Conservatoire and composing has been something that has been a growing interest for me for some time.

I have more of a wind band background, but also played euphonium although not to a very high standard.

I really enjoyed writing the piece and exploring the soundscape of a brass band which is different to my primary link to choral singing with my conducting. It has really opened a new opportunity for me which I would like to explore further."

Result:


1. Gauthier Dupertuis (Switzerland) — 'Magdalena'
2. Jack Ledger-Dowse (England) — 'Ascension'
3. Lennert Van Laenen (Belgium) — 'Red Planet'

Band Prize: Gauthier Dupertuis (Switzerland) — 'Magdalena'
Audience Prize: Lennert Van Laenen (Belgium) — 'Red Planet'

Image copyright:
https://chappersphoto.co.uk/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

winner

Report & Result: 9th European Composer Competition

May 3 • Swiss composer Gauthier Dupertuis claims the first European title in Palanga with his work inspired by an enigmatic French painting.

Kippax Band

Kippax to add to Holiday Inn entertainment

May 1 • The Kippax Band and guest soloist Alan Morrison will provide the entertainment at the latest Yorkshire Brass Band Festival concert series in Barnsley later this month.

Wobplay

Enjoy the Euro action on Wobplay

April 30 • Make sure you tune in so that you don't miss any of the great music making from Palanga.

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke Band festival details announced

April 30 • The popular massed band event featuring the National Champion and friends has been announced.

What's on »

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

The Hepworth Band - Gala Concert with HD9 Community Youth Brass

Saturday 4 May • The Civic Holmfirth. Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth HD9 3AS

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 4 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

May 1 • After another successful couple of weeks (3rd section winners (Buxton and Holme Valley) we now seek applications for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and 2ND EUPHONIUM. Great social band and enjoyable rehearsals await you!

Cadishead Public Band

May 1 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Trombone player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band, located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use. Players of other instruments will be welcome

Thoresby Colliery Band

May 1 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an SOLO Euphonium player. . We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top