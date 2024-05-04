                 

2024 Brass in Concert draws announced

Saturday, 04 May 2024

        

The draws for the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships and the Youth Brass in Concert Championships have been made.

It took place at the Palanga Concert Hall ahead of the Saturday evening European Championship Gala Concert and was hosted by Kenny Crookston, Artistic Advisor to the Championships, with assistance from EEBA President Ulf Rosenberg, and Margie Antrobus, one the judges at the EBBC event.

Time and place

The 47th Brass in Concert Championships takes place at the Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th November.

Championship Section:
Saturday 16th November

Draw:

1. the cooperation band
2. Cory
3. GUS Band
4. Tredegar
5. Krohnengen
6. Brighouse & Rastrick
7. Hammonds
8. Flowers
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
10. Foden's
11. Aldbourne


Youth Brass in Concert:
Sunday 17th November

1. Lancashire Youth Brass Band
2. Lions Youth Band
3. Beaumaris Youth Band
4. Youth Brass 2000
5. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band
6. Houghton Area Youth Brass Band
7. Elland Youth Band
8. Wardle Youth Brass Band

        

