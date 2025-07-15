                 

*
banner

News

Wardle Blast help tie global city links

The commercial connection between the cities of Manchester and Osaka have been strengthened by the brilliant youngsters of Wardle Blast.

Wardle Blast
  The youngsters made a huge impression on the guests from Japan

Tuesday, 15 July 2025

        

A major business connection between the cities of Manchester and Osaka in Japan was recently celebrated by the sound of brass — thanks to players of Wardle Junior Blast.

It followed the success of the Manchester Trade Mission 2025 led by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and the DBT Northern Powerhouse to Japan.

That saw an important Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Mayor of Osaka, officially establishing Manchester and Osaka as sister cities and building on a connection that goes back over 140 years.

Company visit

The R17 Energy company based in Littleborough was part of the trip and subsequently hosted a reception for a visiting manufacturer from Osaka, which featured a performance from Wardle Blast led by conductor Lee Rigg.

Their performance was enjoyed by R17 team members, a representative from the Department of the Board of Trade, local Mayor Janet Emsley and number of councillors as well as family members of the band.

Lasting impression

Speaking to 4BR, Oska Read acted as an interpreter to explain about the band to the delighted Japanese delegates, said: "The performance made everyone smile and left a lasting impression on our Japanese guests, especially as some of the youngsters delivered introductions to the music in Japanese and others welcomed the guests by mastering Japanese phrases.

It was a heart-warming demonstration of cultural exchange and as a former Wardle Band member myself, it was a personal honour to help facilitate both the visit and the performance."

This encounter between a Japanese engineering firm and a Rochdale junior brass band was more than just a symbolic expression of the Manchester-Osaka relationshipOska Read

More than as symbol

Oska added: "This encounter between a Japanese engineering firm and a Rochdale junior brass band was more than just a symbolic expression of the Manchester-Osaka relationship."

Looking further ahead, Oska revealed that plans are being explored for Wardle Junior Blast to play their unique part in the forthcoming 'Japan Week' in September in Manchester.

Memorable

Speaking about the event Lee Rigg told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Oska who made this memorable performance possible.

The children really enjoyed performing for the Japanese delegates and then meeting with them afterwards. This was a connection made across the musical and business world to be proud of."

        

TAGS: Wardle High School

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR Review

4BR Review to go live...

July 15 • For the next episode on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm, the 4BR Review will be live broadcast — and we want your to ask the questions that matter...

Ambassord

National Youth Ambassadors inspire Bradford youngsters

July 15 • The NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble has played their part in celebrating all things brass in Bradford.

IBBSS

Great Hall conclusion for IBBSS global delegates

July 15 • The Great Hall at Swansea University will provide the venue to close this year's International Brass Band Summer School.

Wardle Blast

Wardle Blast help tie global city links

July 15 • The commercial connection between the cities of Manchester and Osaka have been strengthened by the brilliant youngsters of Wardle Blast.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Vacancies »

Moorlands Brass

July 15 • We are a new community band based in Staffordshire moorlands, and are looking for players of all abilities in all sections.So come along and give us a try you will be made very welcome.

Chinnor Silver

July 15 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday at 11am (21st) and we would welcome any player (all abilities welcome) to join us.We are a friendly group who just love playing together and chatting during our cake and coffee break.. BONUS its all free

Haverhill Silver Band

July 13 • Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a SECOND HORN. This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top