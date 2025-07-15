Wardle Blast help tie global city links

The commercial connection between the cities of Manchester and Osaka have been strengthened by the brilliant youngsters of Wardle Blast.

A major business connection between the cities of Manchester and Osaka in Japan was recently celebrated by the sound of brass — thanks to players of Wardle Junior Blast.

It followed the success of the Manchester Trade Mission 2025 led by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and the DBT Northern Powerhouse to Japan.

That saw an important Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Mayor of Osaka, officially establishing Manchester and Osaka as sister cities and building on a connection that goes back over 140 years.

Company visit

The R17 Energy company based in Littleborough was part of the trip and subsequently hosted a reception for a visiting manufacturer from Osaka, which featured a performance from Wardle Blast led by conductor Lee Rigg.

Their performance was enjoyed by R17 team members, a representative from the Department of the Board of Trade, local Mayor Janet Emsley and number of councillors as well as family members of the band.

Lasting impression

Speaking to 4BR, Oska Read acted as an interpreter to explain about the band to the delighted Japanese delegates, said: "The performance made everyone smile and left a lasting impression on our Japanese guests, especially as some of the youngsters delivered introductions to the music in Japanese and others welcomed the guests by mastering Japanese phrases.

It was a heart-warming demonstration of cultural exchange and as a former Wardle Band member myself, it was a personal honour to help facilitate both the visit and the performance."

More than as symbol

Oska added: "This encounter between a Japanese engineering firm and a Rochdale junior brass band was more than just a symbolic expression of the Manchester-Osaka relationship."

Looking further ahead, Oska revealed that plans are being explored for Wardle Junior Blast to play their unique part in the forthcoming 'Japan Week' in September in Manchester.

Memorable

Speaking about the event Lee Rigg told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Oska who made this memorable performance possible.

The children really enjoyed performing for the Japanese delegates and then meeting with them afterwards. This was a connection made across the musical and business world to be proud of."