4BR Review to go live...

For the next episode on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm, the 4BR Review will be live broadcast — and we want your to ask the questions that matter...

4BR Review
  Iwan and Chris will host the show as a live broadcast

Tuesday, 15 July 2025

        

4BR will be hosting its first live Review Podcast on Wednesday evening (16th July) at 7.00pm.

Episode 5 of the show will see Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas open up the show to questions and opinions from listeners — with a focus on three main areas of discussion...

Areas of discussion

Are we losing our way with the new era of modern major test pieces?

Will the rise of Artificial Intelligence further damage brass banding repertoire and compositional craftsmanship?

Is looking back for musical inspiration a good thing for the development of the movement?

Ask us anything and send recommendations

You can also ask us anything that tickles your fancy too — as long as it doesn't try to get us into too much trouble...

We are also asking you to send in recommendations for review and for events well worth making the effort to support in the next month or so — from CD, book and LPs, to concerts and anything you think may broaden our musical horizons.

How to comment

How to get in touch during the show:
Simply, drop us a comment in the YouTube Comments Box.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

