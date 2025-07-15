                 

National Youth Ambassadors inspire Bradford youngsters

The NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble has played their part in celebrating all things brass in Bradford.

Ambassord
  Morgan Griffiths with children from Baildon Church of England Primary School

The NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble, a group of 15 senior players from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, recently completed a mini tour of Bradford to play their part in the celebration of the city's designation as UK City of Culture 2025.

The four-day trip saw the ensemble provide performances and educational workshops aimed at inspiring yet another generation of musicians through interactive mentoring and learning.

Primary schools

Delivered in partnership with the Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust (BDAT) and Bradford Music & Arts Service, the focus was to reach out to young students across the city.

The ensemble performed in 12 primary schools within the BDAT network, engaging with more than 4,000 children in providing dynamic, vibrant concert performances and demonstrations.

The tour concluded with a special free public concert featuring a collaboration between the BDAT Brass Band and NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble at St Luke's Church in East Morton, which drew a successful tour to a rousing conclusion.

Mission success

Reflecting on the success, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB, CEO told 4BR: "This tour fully embodied our mission to make high-quality music accessible to all young people. We were thrilled to bring our Ambassador Ensemble to Bradford in celebration of the city's cultural achievements.

As was shown, music has the power to connect, educate and inspire — and I'm very proud that our Ambassador representatives did just that to thousands of children."

Unique opportunity

Carol Dewhurst OBE, CEO of BDAT, agreed, telling 4BR: "It was an honour to welcome the NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble into our schools.

This partnership offered our pupils a unique opportunity to experience live music, often for the first time, and to explore the possibilities of learning a brass or percussion instrument."

Heart of school life

Katie Savage, Headteacher of Baildon CE Primary School whose school participated in the tour added: "Music is at the heart of school life here and we were delighted to welcome the ensemble — especially as one of their members started their brass playing journey here with Morgan Griffiths (above)."

Carl White, Head of Service of Bradford Music & Arts Service, was also thrilled by the involvement. "We believe that music is an essential part of a well-rounded education, and this initiative is a shining example of how collaboration can bring music into the lives of young people in meaningful and inspiring ways."

        

