Great Hall conclusion for IBBSS global delegates

The Great Hall at Swansea University will once again host the free Gala Concert that will bring the 2025 International Brass Band Summer School to a close on Friday 1st August.

Delegates from around the banding world will soon be heading to Wales for a week of musical fun and challenging exploration led by Course Director, Prof Nicholas Childs.

Wide ranging repertoire

Its Heritage and Cardinal ensembles will work on a wide variety of repertoire — from the Welsh marches of TJ Powell to classic overtures and rousing finales.

The featured soloists this year are stars Richard Marshall, Gary Curtin and Owen Farr, whilst delegates will also be able to brush up their skill sets with individual and group tuition and workshops.

Fantastic support and final bow

Speaking about the course, Prof Childs told 4BR: "It's wonderful that we are back in Swansea and are able to perform at such a great venue.

We always get fantastic support from the local banding community who come along to enjoy the Gala Concert."

He added: "We are putting all the arrangements in place to welcome our global delegates — all of whom will have been linked up with our indefatigable Course Administrator Alison Childs to ensure their trip goes smoothly from start to finish.

Alison will take her final bow in the role this year so the event is going to be just that little extra special."

Partners

The International Brass Band Summer School is supported this year by principal partner Geneva, as well as World of Brass, Rath Trombones, Adams Percussion, Denis Wick, Prima Vista Music, Brass Band World, Kapitol Promotions, 7 Elements Global, The Nicola Morris Trust, and Wellstead Inc.

Gala Concert:

Friday 1st August (7.00pm)

Great Hall

Swansea University Bay Campus,

Fabian Way,

Swansea

SA1 8EP