Friday interview with Edward Gregson

We catch up with Edward Gregson to find out more about a week of programmes about him and his music on Radio 3 next week.

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and we are joined by composer Edward Gregson.

It follows the news reported on 4BR that he is to be the featured as 'Composer of the Week' on BBC Radio 3 next week.

At noon each day from Monday 14th to Friday the programme will take a chronological journey through his compositional life and will include pre-recorded interviews with presenter Donald Macleod.

The five programmes will also be linked to that of his tutor and fellow composer Alan Bush who Eddie studied under from 1964 to 1967.

Brass band works

Two of his major brass band works will be featured: 'Symphony in Two Movements' played by Black Dyke conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs and 'Connotations' with Grimethorpe Colliery Band under Elgar Howarth.

In addition, a number of his symphonic, solo and ensemble works will also be featured in performance, including his early 'Brass Quintet' from 1967 in a new recording by London Brass.

Find out more:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006tnxf/episodes/guide