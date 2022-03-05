                 

Long Service awards to Scottish stalwarts

The Scottish Brass Band Association has presented Long Service Awards to James Comerford and Brian Mitchell.

Bathgate
  The two men received their awards from SBBA Secretary Tom Allen

The Scottish Brass Band Association has presented Long Service Medals to two outstanding members of Bathgate Band.

The presentations were made to James Comerford and Brian Mitchell by SBBA Secretary Tom Allan at the band's recent annual workshop at Pitbauchlie Hotel in Dunfermline.

110 years

Between them, James (left) and Brian have clocked up more than 110 years of dedicated commitment to the banding movement, with James his entire career at Bathgate and Brian also enjoying spells with the likes of Armadale Junior, Broxburn, Livingston Brass, Bo'ness & Carriden, Kingdom Brass, Scottish Coop and Kinneil.

James has however enjoyed circuitous journey across the banding sections — playing cornet, horn, baritone, euphonium, EEb bass and now BBb bass. "Maybe the next move is to bass drum!"he said after his citation was read.

During his time with Bathgate he has helped them to the Second Section National Championship of Great Britain title on two occasions as well as to win many other local and national honours.

Surprise

Meanwhile, Brian joined Bathgate in 2016 after enjoys his spells at various banding organisations — starting on cornet, then horn for 20 years, before settling on baritone, although as he said on his presentation, "â€¦it gets harder as you get older!"

He has enjoyed playing at the British Open and National Finals at London, but recalled that he favourite venue was closer to home at the Edinburgh Festival Contest which was held in Prince's Street Gardens.

He added: "It was such a pleasant surprise to receive this SBBA award as I've been playing for 62 years. I thought the moment had slipped me by!"

        

Long Service awards to Scottish stalwarts

