                 

*
banner

News

Viggo Bjørge steps down from Eikanger role

One of the most respected and influential administrators in Norwegian banding has stepped own from his role with Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

Eikanger
  Viggo Bjørge has been a major figure in the Norwegian brass banding scene for many years

Wednesday, 09 March 2022

        

Viggo Bjørge, one of the most respected administrators in Norwegian brass banding has announced his retirement from the board of Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag.

It brings to an end a 41 year tenure which has helped oversee the band's development into one of the world's leading brass band organisations.

Progressive voice

Elected in 1981 the former player has performed a number roles, most crucially as Band Chairman where he became a progressive voice not just for his band, but for that of the Norwegian and European wide banding movements.

He stepped down at the band's recent Annual General Meeting and stated: "It has been a privilege to serve musicians in and the environment around Eikanger-Bjørsvik.

I have been fortunate to have been involved for over 40 years to help shape and develop the organisation. Now I can take a very different approach and offer the band what they wish from me — from driving a car to making the coffee or just asking for an opinion."

Right time

He added: "Everyone who knows me knows that I will always greatly value the commitment to the values, activities and sense of community Eikanger-Bjørsvik stands for, but this is now the right time to step down from a board which is full of wonderful people."

Viggo joined Eikanger-Bjørsvik at the age of 13 and became a valued member of their percussion team.

It has been a privilege to serve musicians in and the environment around Eikanger-BjørsvikViggo Bjørge

Influential role

He combined his playing with an increasingly influential role within the management of the organisation, helping them to develop into Norway's leading brass band with a reputation as having a wide ranging and progressive artistic outlook.

Over the years his opinions and influence have also helped develop essential links between community brass bands and the Norwegian Music Federation, as well as the European Brass Band Association. He has also been a leading figure in successfully exploring long term links to important supporters and the arts and music in Bergen.

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth

Scottish Bands prepare for Perth challenge

March 9 • There is a strong field of contenders ready to battle it out for the Scottish Championship titles in Perth this weekend.

Band

BBE set for 2022 Conference

March 9 • 'Band for Life' forms the theme of Brass Bands England's 2022 Conference.

Childs

Whitburn to lead open showcase

March 9 • The Whitburn Band will welcomes friends from Whitburn Heartlands and Bo'ness & Carriden to showcase their Scottish Championships preparations ahead of Perth

Eikanger

Viggo Bjørge steps down from Eikanger role

March 9 • One of the most respected and influential administrators in Norwegian banding has stepped own from his role with Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Saturday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Sunday 13 March • Mill Street, Perth. PH1 5HZ

Glossop Old Band - Tideswell band

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - City of Chester Dand

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop, SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 13 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

March 9 • Vacancies exist for a 1st TROMBONE and Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

The Marple Band

March 9 • Looking for a change of scene? The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass, Front row cornet( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Bass Trombone , Kit and Percussion to join our successful band. Currently in 1st Section.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 8 • Concert Brass Poynton (between Stockport and Macclesfield) seek One EEb & One BBb Bass players. We are not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. No Contesting: Approx 4 jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top