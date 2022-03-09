One of the most respected and influential administrators in Norwegian banding has stepped own from his role with Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

Viggo Bjørge, one of the most respected administrators in Norwegian brass banding has announced his retirement from the board of Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag.

It brings to an end a 41 year tenure which has helped oversee the band's development into one of the world's leading brass band organisations.

Progressive voice

Elected in 1981 the former player has performed a number roles, most crucially as Band Chairman where he became a progressive voice not just for his band, but for that of the Norwegian and European wide banding movements.

He stepped down at the band's recent Annual General Meeting and stated: "It has been a privilege to serve musicians in and the environment around Eikanger-Bjørsvik.

I have been fortunate to have been involved for over 40 years to help shape and develop the organisation. Now I can take a very different approach and offer the band what they wish from me — from driving a car to making the coffee or just asking for an opinion."

Right time

He added: "Everyone who knows me knows that I will always greatly value the commitment to the values, activities and sense of community Eikanger-Bjørsvik stands for, but this is now the right time to step down from a board which is full of wonderful people."

Viggo joined Eikanger-Bjørsvik at the age of 13 and became a valued member of their percussion team.

Influential role

He combined his playing with an increasingly influential role within the management of the organisation, helping them to develop into Norway's leading brass band with a reputation as having a wide ranging and progressive artistic outlook.

Over the years his opinions and influence have also helped develop essential links between community brass bands and the Norwegian Music Federation, as well as the European Brass Band Association. He has also been a leading figure in successfully exploring long term links to important supporters and the arts and music in Bergen.