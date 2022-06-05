Rankings update — June

Cory's dominance continues following yet another memorable victory at the European Championships, while Rothwell Temperance breaks back into the top 20 for the first time in seven years following its Grand Shield victory in Blackpool, where City of Bradford and Unite the Union also celebrated on the Golden Mile.
Other contests held since the last update were:
EBBC Challenge Section — won by Brass Band Regensburg
NABBA Championships — won by Fountain City
Holme Valley Contest — won by Hepworth
BBLNI Spring Festival — won by Laganvale
Flemish Open — won by Hauts de France
Fife Brass Band Festival — won by Whitburn
Top 10 bands
1. Cory
2. Foden's
3. Valaisia Brass Band
4. Tredegar
5. Black Dyke
6. Brighouse and Rastrick
7. Flowers
8. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
10. Paris Brass Band
To view all ranked bands go to:
