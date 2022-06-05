Rankings update — June

The latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest Rankings show changes throughout the top 200 following a busy few months of contesting across the banding world.

Cory's dominance continues following yet another memorable victory at the European Championships, while Rothwell Temperance breaks back into the top 20 for the first time in seven years following its Grand Shield victory in Blackpool, where City of Bradford and Unite the Union also celebrated on the Golden Mile.

Other contests held since the last update were:

EBBC Challenge Section — won by Brass Band Regensburg

NABBA Championships — won by Fountain City

Holme Valley Contest — won by Hepworth

BBLNI Spring Festival — won by Laganvale

Flemish Open — won by Hauts de France

Fife Brass Band Festival — won by Whitburn

Top 10 bands

1. Cory

2. Foden's

3. Valaisia Brass Band

4. Tredegar

5. Black Dyke

6. Brighouse and Rastrick

7. Flowers

8. Eikanger-Bjørsvik

9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

10. Paris Brass Band

