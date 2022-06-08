Foden's to celebrate decade of youth investment

National Champion to showcase 10 years of youth development — and past players can get a free ticket to enjoy it.

National Champion Foden's will celebrate a decade of investment in youth development next month with a special concert to be held at Stoller Hall in Manchester.

It marks the culmination of a successful 'Grants for the Arts' application and will see the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Foden's Youth Band feature a special commission from the pen of composer Jonathan Bates.

Hundreds of musicians

Youth Band founder and co-ordinator Ian Raisbeck told 4BR: "Over the past decade hundreds of young musicians have enjoyed our monthly rehearsals and concerts, receiving guidance from the conductors and tutors from Foden's Band as well as guest artists.

We have strived to provide the opportunity for players to stretch themselves through challenging repertoire in a variety of genres as well as several new commissions.

That will now include Jonathan's new work, 'Decade', which will feature the combined forces of the three bands in the Foden's organisation — the National Champion, the Foden's Youth Band and Foden's Junior Band on stage together."

Partnership

The decade of youth investment has been made in partnership with Love Music Trust and the Royal Northern College of Music, with the result that many youngsters have gone on to further their musical studies and brass band enjoyment all over the country.

Tickets

Any former member of Foden's Youth Band will be able to claim a free ticket to attend the event — so if you wish to meet up with old friends e-mail: ijraisbeck@gmail.com

The concert will take place at Stoller Hall Manchester on Saturday 9th July (6.00pm).

In addition to the premiere of 'Decade', each of the bands will perform their own set.

Tickets are on sale now at: https://priorbooking.com/u/fyb

Following the concert, Foden's Youth and Junior Bands will be looking for new players to join in time for the 11th season starting in September 2022.

For further information go to: www.fodensband.co.uk