Foden's open online doors for Welcome project

A new educational initiative brings the sights and sounds of the National Champion to youngsters.

Fodens
  The project has been funded by Arts Council England

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

        

National Champion Foden's has announced the release of 'Welcome to the Bandroom', a free access project funded through Arts Council England designed to create a fun guide to the brass band that can be used by youth educators around the world.

Project

The project features a specially commissioned work by composer Lucy Pankhurst with narration from well-known broadcaster and educator Tom Redmond.

Lasting just under 17 minutes, the work gives an overview of the sections within a band as well as the different types of musical genres they can perform.

Long and short

There are also two shorter videos to accompany it: a 3-minute 'quick guide' to the instruments and a 'play-along' video that can be used in conjunction with downloadable parts.

A student workbook and PowerPoint presentation offers teachers and students an opportunity to use the videos as a helpful educational resource, giving many flexible tasks and activities aimed at a wide variety of ages and abilities.

Delighted

Speaking about the project, creator and producer Ian Raisbeck told 4BR: "I'm delighted that Foden's were able to work on this project, creating resources which I hope will be useful to teachers and students anywhere in the world."

He added: "We are extremely grateful to Lucy and Tom for their great contributions, as well as Arts Council England for funding the project.

Now that the resources and videos are live, we are looking at the final phase of the project which will involve live performances."

Video resources

Videos and resources can be accessed for free at:
https://www.fodensband.co.uk/youth-band/welcome-to-the-bandroom/?fbclid=IwAR35997gyH7f24Mv_WFA1aVyl24XBqapVhjcxM5OzSKeeoC8uSuXAuZTyPk

        

