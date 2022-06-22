Long awaited return to Stroud for Foden's

The National Champion will be making a long awaited return to Stroud this weekend.

Foden's will make a long-awaited return to Stroud this weekend (Sunday 26th June at 3.00pm) under the baton of guest conductor David Hirst.

Over 15 years

It will be the first time the National Champion has performed at the Subscription Rooms venue in over 15 years, with Band Manager Mark Wilkinson telling 4BR that he hadn't realised it was so long!

"The Stroud Subscription Rooms has always been a very strong supporter of brass bands and there is always a fine schedule of events each year. Time flies though and when asked we didn't realise it had been such a gap since we last made a visit.

It's a great venue and we will be bringing our award winning 'Into the Dark' set which we featured at Brass in Concert last year as well as plenty of great favourites and a fantastic line-up of Foden's soloists."

Tickets:

Tickets are available via: thesubrooms.co.uk/whats-on/fodens-brass-band-402