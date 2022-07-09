Barker returns for Shipston

Flowers principal cornet player Luke Barker recently returned to the band where he started his musical journey.

Shipston Town Band were one of a host of brass bands that took part in the popular Pershore Midsummer Brass Festival recently.

Fine weather greeted both audiences and performers alike with over 25 bands from Wales, Forest of Dean and the whole Midlands area providing excellent entertainment in the market town on the banks of the River Severn.

Shipston certainly took the opportunity to showcase their talents, with music from 'Ben Hur' to William Rimmer on their programmes.

Welcome back

The band was particularly delighted to welcome back cornet player Luke Barker.

The Flowers Band principal cornet started his musical career with Shipston aged just 7, and has since become one of the UK's leading young talents — becoming principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain along the way.

Luke delighted the audiences with his rendition of 'Don't Doubt Him Now' by Leonard Ballentine.

Special

Shipston MD, Howard Gibbs told 4BR: "It is always very special when players remember their roots and whilst we as a band are very proud of Luke's success we are equally pleased that he maintains his links with us."