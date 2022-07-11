Death of Christine Wilson

The death has been announced of the former President and Secretary of Stannington Brass.

Stannington Brass Band has announced the death of its President and former Secretary, Christine Wilson.

Christine retired from the administrative role in April 2020 after giving over three decades of dedication.

Second to none

Former band MD, Derek Renshaw has spoken of his sadness on hearing the news: "I enjoyed a wonderful working relationship with Christine and the support she gave me was second to none."

He added, "Without Christine the band may not be where it is today. She loved it dearly and devoted her life to it."

Keen interest

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Christine retained a keen interest in everything the band achieved and will be remembered with great affection and respect.

Her loyalty and dedication, even during her most challenging spells of ill health, never wavered. We send our deepest condolences to her husband Michael, her son Richard and daughter Paula."