It's Adventure time for Grimethorpe

A new education initiative aimed at inspiring young players has been launched by Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the launch of its latest education project.

'A Grimethorpe Adventure!' is a 'play along' musical story, intended to help children learn to play a brass instrument.

It follows Kim the Canary as she discovers the exciting underground world of the Grimethorpe mines, complete with noise, trains, explosions and fun and is aimed young players from the absolute beginner upwards on all Bb and Eb instruments.

Mixed abilities

A key part of the project sees it include a set of differentiated parts which fit together to enable children of different standards to join in — particularly useful for mixed-ability groups such as Wider Opportunity (WOP), Whole Class Ensemble Teaching (WCET) and First Access classes.

The launch includes YouTube play-along videos and downloadable parts, with further classroom resources to follow.

Originally recorded under socially-distanced conditions, the project has been piloted with schools prior to its wider launch.

The scheme was created with the intention of supporting beginner brass musicians from other bands, as well as educating schools on the heritage of Britain's mining industry, which is particularly relevant in the South Yorkshire region.

Engaged

Speaking about the exciting initiative, Grimethorpe's Helen Varley told 4BR: "We've been delighted how the project has been received, and how the children have been engaged by the narrative of life underground.

Helen added: "They are always astonished to find that children their age used to work down the mines, and they are filled with questions about what it was like.

We've got some terrific music which creates a vivid soundscape, from the noise and danger of life at the coalface to the eerie quiet of abandoned tunnels — it really launches their imaginations!".

Compositions

The project features compositions by Grimethorpe's compositional team of Liz Lane (Composer-in-Association) and Jack Stamp (International Composer-in-Association), as well as Ben Palmer (Brassed Off Live conductor) and trombonist and composer, Rebecca Lundberg.

Helen continued; "We're now working towards some exciting live performances — and it will be great to see youngsters getting the chance to play shoulder to shoulder with the Grimethorpe players for real!".

Further information

For further information go to:

http://grimethorpeband.co.uk/grimethorpe-adventure

YouTube videos:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvRha5motnEHKPY23OHbrWG4T45vpVfAZ