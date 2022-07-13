Death of Bramwell Tovey

The death has been announced of the conductor Bramwell Tovey.

Details of his passing on July 12th, the day after his birthday, were confirmed by the Sarasota Orchestra where he was Music Director.

Beloved

In a tribute posted on the orchestra's website it said; "Maestro Tovey was beloved by musicians with whom he shared the stage and countless music lovers from around the globe who attended concerts."

He was diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in 2019, but underwent surgery in 2021 that briefly left him cancer free. It was reported that earlier this year scans confirmed its re-occurrence.

Spotlight

Born in in Ilford in 1953 into a Salvationist family, he was a student at the Royal Academy of Music where he studied under the John Fletcher and gained invaluable conducting experience as a staff conductor of London Festival Ballet.

His early orchestral conducting career gained a remarkable spotlight when he was a last-minute substitute at the opening night of the London Symphony Orchestra's 1986 'Leonard Bernstein Festival'.

In the presence of the Bernstein himself, The Financial Times described it as: "...the kind of glittering opportunity young conductors dream about. He seized it with distinction."

The great conductor later invited him to attend his classes and rehearsals at the Tanglewood Music Center in the summer of 1986.

Critically acclaimed

In the following years his career expanded rapidly, with critically acclaimed appearances with major British orchestras and guest appearances abroad.

From 1984 to 1988 he was Principal Conductor of the Sadler's Wells Royal Ballet, and in 1987 he was appointed Artistic Director of the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, leading their tours as well as its return to its spiritual home at the Savoy Theatre in 1989.

He was Music Director at Winnipeg Symphony orchestra from 1989 to 2001 where he was awarded the Jean Chalmers Prize, for his outstanding artistic direction, and made his Canadian Opera Company debut in 1994.

His artistic achievements were many, varied and lasting.

From 2000 to 2018 he was Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Founder and Artistic Advisor of the VSO's School of Music in Vancouver. In 2018 the facility was renamed the Tovey Centre for Music incorporating the VSO School of Music in his honour. He later became the orchestra's Music Director Emeritus.

In 2018 he became Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra and in 2019, Artistic Director of Calgary Opera. Over the years he gained widespread critical acclaim for his performances with the likes of New York and Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston, Chicago, Melbourne and Sydney Symphony orchestras.

Greatest occassions

His performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, where he led their summer classical subscription series were hugely popular as well as critically acclaimed.

The Los Angeles Times called his performance of Berlioz's rarely performed 'Sinfonia Funebre et Trionfale' as "...one of the greatest occasions in the history of the Bowl."

In all he completed complete cycles of Beethoven, Brahms and Mahler, as well as many new contemporary works.

Awards and honours

Bramwell Tovey was awarded the prestigious Orchestras Canada Betty Webster Award, "...as a driving force for music in Canada, as a conductor, orchestra builder, composer, music education advocate and passionate exponent of new music", and in 2015 was presented with the Oscar Morawetz Award For Excellence In Music Performance.

Academic recognition came as a fellow of the University of London, the Royal Academy of Music, and the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. He was awarded honorary doctorates from the Universities of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Kwantlen and the University of British Columbia.

Civic honours included becoming an honorary citizen of the City of Winnipeg and was appointed a member of the Order of Manitoba in 2001. In 2013 he was awarded the Order of Canada for what the citation read as, 'â€¦his achievements as a conductor and composer, and for his commitment to promoting new Canadian music.'.

As a writer, he also contributed to several books and periodicals, including the Cambridge University Press 'Companion to Conducting' which contains the chapter 'The Conductor as Artistic Director'.

His award-winning compositions included 'Requiem for a Charred Skull' which won the 2003 Juno Award for 'Best Classical Composition', whilst commissions included an opera, 'The Inventor' and a trumpet concerto, 'Songs of the Paradise Saloon'.

Brass band association

Tovey's association with the brass band world was long, passionate and heartfelt — from the time he performed with the Hanwell Band as a teenage tuba player.

He later conducted the band at the British Open in 1974, before taking on the role with the GUS Band, whom he led to a memorable victory at the contest in 1988.

Although he never repeated the feat or won the National Championship of Great Britain, his performances, especially with Foden's Band whom he enjoyed a lasting and fulfilling personal and professional relationship, were always hugely enjoyable and influential.

His appearances with Foden's at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester were rightly regarded as one of the artistic highlights of the banding world's concert calendar.

As a composer his 'The Night to Sing' was used as the set-work for the 2005 British Open Championship, whilst 'Coventry Variations' has also been performed at many major events.

Other works included his 'Lincoln Tunnel Cabaret' for trombonist Joseph Alessi, 'Nice Daies Wonder' for brass band and solo violin and 'Pictures in the Smoke' for piano, brass band and percussion.

National Youth Band of Great Britain

In 2006 he succeeded Elgar Howarth as artistic director of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and led them at their Proms appearance in 2012 at the Royal Albert Hall in a programme which included contemporary works by Pickard, Bourgeois, Bryars and Benjamin. He retired from the role in 2020.

His influence, generosity of spirit and musical leadership of the organisation inspired countless young musicians.

Married twice, he leaves a son, Ben from his first marriage and two daughters from his second to his wife, Lana.