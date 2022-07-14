Thornton steps down from Grimethorpe lead

David Thornton has stepped down from his role as Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Change needed

Speaking to 4BR he said: "It's been a thrill to conduct Grimethorpe over the past three years and I'm positive I'm leaving the band and the organisation a stronger one than when I arrived.

When change is needed though, you must be brave enough to make it, and this will allow me the freedom in my diary to take on a more varied workload and return to more playing activities and overseas work.

My international engagements are once again increasing, and it's certainly revitalised my desire to do more work in that direction. I've just returned from teaching and playing at the Swiss Brass Week in Samedan near St Moritz, and it was a fantastic event."

Thanks

David revealed that he would like to continue to work with the band in future on the type of specific projects that became a hallmark of his tenure with the Yorkshire band.

"I'd be glad to be involved for 'one-off' projects in the future, though I'm sure with a new conducting team in place there will be no need. I'd like to thank everyone involved at Grimethorpe for their hard work and company over the last three years.

It has been a pleasure, and I'll be in the audience in at the British Open rooting for the band."

Proud

Speaking about the decision, Band Chairperson, Andrew Coe added: "I would like to register our thanks to David for all the hard work and extraordinary commitment which he has shown through some of the most challenging times in the band's recent history.

He can be proud of what he has achieved in re-establishing an artistic direction for Grimethorpe as well as helping to rebuild its reputation for delivering, inventive, entertaining performances on stage.

These have always been vital features of what Grimethorpe Colliery Band stands for and to have achieved what he has against the backdrop of Covid-19 is something we will always be grateful for."

Artistic acclaim

During his tenure the band came seventh at the 2019 British Open but failed to register top ten finishes at Albert Hall National Final or the 2020 Yorkshire Regional Championships. Post Covid results saw them end sixth at Brass in Concert but fail to qualify for the 2022 National Finals.

However, artistic acclaim came with a number of innovative projects such as Surtaal Celebrates!, 'Wild Winds Coldly Blow' and the Wobplay In Concert series.

Distinction

Band Manager Richard Windle added: "We would like to place on record our thanks to David for all that he has achieved as Musical Director.

The last few years have been very challenging, and he has been integral in securing the future of the band and leading it with distinction to a much stronger place both musically and as an organisation. We wish him well for the future."