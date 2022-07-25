                 

Smith latest high profile star to head to Mercer & Barker

Jamie Smith, principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band is the latest high profile star performer to decide to perform on a Mercer & Barker mouthpiece.

Jamie Smith
  Jamie Smith is principal cornet with Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Monday, 25 July 2022

        

Jamie Smith, principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band is the latest high-profile player to make the switch to Mercer & Barker mouthpieces as a Performing Artist.

The RNCM graduate and International Artists Diploma John Fewkes Scholar is also a Honorary Associate Artist in Residence with the college as well as being an Associate Members of the institution.

Jamie recently returned to Grimethorpe Colliery Band as principal cornet, a role he combines with his commitment to the award winning A4 Brass Quartet.

Critical acclaim

With a burgeoning musical career linked to critical acclaim for his performances, little wonder the company are delighted with their latest addition to their growing stable of artists.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is yet another indication of the impact Mercer & Barker mouthpieces are making with leading brass performers.

We have expanded our range with models from tuba to cornet with a specific requirement for excellence and a focus on meeting the modern day requirements of players.

Having a world class player such as Jamie on board further endorses that and gives us further scope to develop models that can give performers the ultimate playing experience."

We have expanded our range with models from tuba to cornet with a specific requirement for excellence and a focus on meeting the modern day requirements of players

Delighted

Jamie added: "I'm delighted to become a Performing Artist. The buzz about the Mercer & Barker mouthpieces is such that you have to try them. They live up to everything you have heard too — superbly engineered and developed for a player's needs.

The MB4-C which I have is perfect for me as a soloist and band player — producing a great tone and with amazing flexibility."

Find out more:

To find out more about Mercer & Barker mouthpieces go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/about-us/

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

