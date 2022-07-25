Smith latest high profile star to head to Mercer & Barker

Jamie Smith, principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band is the latest high profile star performer to decide to perform on a Mercer & Barker mouthpiece.

The RNCM graduate and International Artists Diploma John Fewkes Scholar is also a Honorary Associate Artist in Residence with the college as well as being an Associate Members of the institution.

Jamie recently returned to Grimethorpe Colliery Band as principal cornet, a role he combines with his commitment to the award winning A4 Brass Quartet.

Critical acclaim

With a burgeoning musical career linked to critical acclaim for his performances, little wonder the company are delighted with their latest addition to their growing stable of artists.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is yet another indication of the impact Mercer & Barker mouthpieces are making with leading brass performers.

We have expanded our range with models from tuba to cornet with a specific requirement for excellence and a focus on meeting the modern day requirements of players.

Having a world class player such as Jamie on board further endorses that and gives us further scope to develop models that can give performers the ultimate playing experience."

Delighted

Jamie added: "I'm delighted to become a Performing Artist. The buzz about the Mercer & Barker mouthpieces is such that you have to try them. They live up to everything you have heard too — superbly engineered and developed for a player's needs.

The MB4-C which I have is perfect for me as a soloist and band player — producing a great tone and with amazing flexibility."

To find out more about Mercer & Barker mouthpieces go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/about-us/