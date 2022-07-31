Getting ready for Summer at St Ronan's

There is a great summer camp to enjoy for young players being organised by St Ronan's Band — and its free and open to all!

Scottish Borders based St. Ronan's Silver Band is holding its first ever 'Band Camp' next month.

Open to all young brass and percussion players, it will be held in Innerleithen Church of Scotland from Tuesday 9th August to Thursday 11th August.

The event has been made possible through support from the Scottish Brass Band Association, Peebles & District Round Table, St Ronan's Hotel and Innerleithen and Walkerburn & Traquair Rotary Club.

"We are delighted to have been able to bring this idea to fruition," Band Chairperson, Claire Bell said.

"We have a long tradition of nurturing young musicians, and this brand-new Band Camp is designed to give fledgling players the opportunity to come together to have fun playing music!"

The Band Camp has been designed as an inclusive event with classes for beginner brass, more advanced brass, percussionists of all levels, existing pBuzz Class (the RonanBuzzers) and new recruit pBuzz class to come and have a go!

The sessions are free and open to all.

Claire added: "We have appointed a very experienced team of tutors led by Stuart Black for brass alongside percussion leader Fiona Neary and course director Keith Belleville. We are looking forward to three great days of fun and music!"

Those who wish to find out more can go to:

https://forms.gle/gMEfYzDQ58YDCnTT6

Alternatively, email secretary@stronanssilverband.org