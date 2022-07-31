                 

*
banner

News

Getting ready for Summer at St Ronan's

There is a great summer camp to enjoy for young players being organised by St Ronan's Band — and its free and open to all!

St Ronan
  There is guaranteed fun making music on the course!

Sunday, 31 July 2022

        

Scottish Borders based St. Ronan's Silver Band is holding its first ever 'Band Camp' next month.

Open to all young brass and percussion players, it will be held in Innerleithen Church of Scotland from Tuesday 9th August to Thursday 11th August.

The event has been made possible through support from the Scottish Brass Band Association, Peebles & District Round Table, St Ronan's Hotel and Innerleithen and Walkerburn & Traquair Rotary Club.

Have fun

"We are delighted to have been able to bring this idea to fruition," Band Chairperson, Claire Bell said.

"We have a long tradition of nurturing young musicians, and this brand-new Band Camp is designed to give fledgling players the opportunity to come together to have fun playing music!"

The Band Camp has been designed as an inclusive event with classes for beginner brass, more advanced brass, percussionists of all levels, existing pBuzz Class (the RonanBuzzers) and new recruit pBuzz class to come and have a go!

The sessions are free and open to all.

It has been designed as an inclusive event with classes for beginner brass, more advanced brass, percussionists of all levels, existing pBuzz Class and new recruit pBuzz class to come and have a go!St Ronan's

Experienced team

Claire added: "We have appointed a very experienced team of tutors led by Stuart Black for brass alongside percussion leader Fiona Neary and course director Keith Belleville. We are looking forward to three great days of fun and music!"

Find out more

Those who wish to find out more can go to:

https://forms.gle/gMEfYzDQ58YDCnTT6

Alternatively, email secretary@stronanssilverband.org

        

TAGS: St. Ronan's Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Shah

Awards round off memorable course for Childrens' Band

July 31 • The Summer Course of the National Childrens Band of Great Britain came to a memorable conclusion at Well Cathedral on this week.

Colorado

Keating takes principal lead at Colorado

July 31 • Dr Brett Keating has become the principal conductor of Colorado Brass.

St Ronan

Getting ready for Summer at St Ronan's

July 31 • There is a great summer camp to enjoy for young players being organised by St Ronan's Band — and its free and open to all!

YorkRI

New principal takes the lead at York

July 31 • Katie Wannop returns to become the new principal cornet at York Railway Institute Band.

What's on »

Kippax Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 31 July • Lothrton Hall, Lotherton Lane, Aberford, Leeds. LS25 3EB

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Vacancies »

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

July 29 • SOLO CORNET position vacant. This seat needs filling to complete our cornet section. The band rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings 7.30 until 9.30 in our own bandroom in Maltby. Rehearsals are well attended. Yorkshire 3rd Section.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

July 29 • SOLO TROMBONE required at Maltby Miners Wefare Band due to player retirement. Tha Band rehearsal on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own band room in Maltby. Sensible jobs and contest list. Visit our Web site for more info.

Milton Keynes Brass

July 28 • Applications are invited for a PRINCIPAL EEb BASS player for Milton Keynes Brass. We are a 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required before contests.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top