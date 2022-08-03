New MD at Hitchin

The experienced Andrew Kershaw takes the baton as Musical Director at the Hitchin Band.

The Hitchin Band has announced the appointment of Andrew Kershaw as its new Musical Director.

The freelance musician is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music and Trinity College of Music and has performed for many years with a number of the UKs leading orchestras and is the founder member of Queen Victoria's Consort. He has also toured with the likes of pop legends Elton John and The Who.

He teaches tuba at Cambridge University (where he is a Visiting Fellow) and Brunel University, whilst his brass band experience includes tenures with Waterbeach, Horsham and Bedford Bands.

Talking about his appointment he said: "I'm delighted. The band have given me a very warm welcome and I can't wait to get started on concert and contest preparation.

I love sharing my enthusiasm for music and the brass band movement and will enjoy the fun and hard-working relationship that I know the band and I will build together."

In response a band spokesperson added: "We are really looking forward to working with Andrew and have many exciting projects in the pipeline."